T20 World Cup: Namibia shock Sri Lanka in opening recreation

Namibia all-rounder JJ Smit smashed an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls as he helped his side accelerate at the back end of the innings

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Namibia 163-7 (20 overs): Frylinck 44 (28), Smit 31* (16); Madushan 2-37 Sri Lanka 108 (19 overs): Shanaka 29 (23); Scholtz 2-18, Shikongo 2-22, Frylinck 2-26 Namibia won by 55 runs Scorecard ; Table

Namibia, ranked 14th in the world, shocked Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka to win by 55 runs as the Men’s T20 World Cup started in spectacular fashion.

Having lost the toss, Namibia fell to 35-3 and 93-6 before Jan Frylinck (44 off 28 balls) and JJ Smit (31 not out off 16) hit 70 off the final 37 balls to haul them to an above-par 163-7.

In reply, Sri Lanka, who are eighth in the world, were bowled out for 108.

Namibia’s only other win over a Test nation was against Ireland in 2021.

The Netherlands play the United Arab Emirates in Group A from 09:00 BST.

Scotland and Ireland’s campaigns start on Sunday, when they face West…