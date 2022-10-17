T20 World Cup: Namibia win a ‘wake-up name’ for governing physique ICC

Namibia are targeting a place in the Super 12s for the second successive T20 World Cup

Namibia’s win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup provides “the biggest wake-up call” for the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to Eagles coach Pierre de Bruyn.

That result sent shockwaves around the cricketing world, and De Bruyn hopes it will have a lasting impact for Namibia and fellow ICC associate nations.

“The associate countries have grown a lot, but it sometimes feels like they’re under a carpet, that [the ICC] doesn’t see what we do,” De Bruyn told BBC Sport Africa.

“I know that all associate teams are frustrated with exposure, opportunities and funding – especially funding. I think that what has happened in the first two days of the tournament is a huge message to the world and the ICC.”

A day after Namibia bowled Sri Lanka out for 108 in defence of 163-7, Scotland beat the West Indies – who are two-time champions – by 42 runs in Hobart.

In short, two associate nations, confined…