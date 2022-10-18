T20 World Cup: Netherlands safe nervy victory over Namibia

Vikram Singh smashed three fours and two sixes in the powerplay to get Netherlands off to a good start in their run chase

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Namibia 121-6 (20 overs): Frylinck 43 (48); De Leede 2-18 Netherlands 122-5 (20 overs): Singh 39, O’Dowd 35; Smit 2-24 Netherlands won by five wickets Scorecard . Group A table

The Netherlands edged closer to a place in the Super 12s at the Men’s T20 World Cup after a nervy five-wicket victory over Namibia.

Bas de Leede hit an unbeaten 30 from 30 balls to help the Netherlands over the line for their second win of the tournament with three balls to spare.

Jan Frylinck had earlier top-scored with 48 as Namibia limped to 121-6.

Netherlands will qualify for the Super 12s if Sri Lanka lose to United Arab Emirates in Tuesday’s later game.

If Sri Lanka win then qualification from Group A will be decided in the final round of games on Thursday, with the 2014 champions facing the Netherlands (05:00 BST) before Namibia take on UAE…