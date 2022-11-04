T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Eire to maneuver nearer to semi-final spot

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Adelaide New Zealand 185-6 (20 overs): Williamson 61 (35); Little 3-22, Delany 2-30 Ireland 150-9 (20 overs): Stirling 37 (27); Ferguson 3-22, Santner 2-26 New Zealand won by 35 runs Scorecard ; Tables

New Zealand moved closer to a semi-final place at the Men’s T20 World Cup with a 35-run win over Ireland.

They restricted Ireland to 150-9 with pace bowler Lockie Ferguson taking 3-22 and spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi 2-26 and 2-31 respectively.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 61 off 35 balls as they posted 185-6, while Josh Little took a hat-trick for Ireland in the 19th over.

The Kiwis are top of Group 1 with seven points, having played all their games.

They are not guaranteed of their passage at this stage though because both Australia, who play Afghanistan at 08:00 GMT on Friday, and England, who play Sri Lanka at 08:00 GMT on Saturday, are able to overtake them on net run-rate if they win those games.

However, that is…