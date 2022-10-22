T20 World Cup: New Zealand thump Australia in Tremendous 12 opener

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney New Zealand 200-3 (20 overs): Conway 92* (58), Allen 42 (16) Australia 111 all out (17.1 overs): Maxwell 28 (20), Santner 3-31, Southee 2-6 New Zealand won by 89 runs Scorecard . Table

Devon Conway hit an unbeaten 92 as New Zealand claimed a comprehensive 89-run win over hosts Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Victory in their Super 12 opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground was the Black Caps’ first over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Australia in any format since 2011.

It was also Australia’s heaviest defeat in a T20 World Cup and their second largest of all time in the 20-over format.

Finn Allen got things started as he bludgeoned 41 from 16 balls in an opening stand of 56 with Conway, who expertly controlled the New Zealand innings.

The left-hander added 69 with captain Kane Williamson and James Neesham smashed 26 not out from 13 balls, including six from the last ball, to take New Zealand up to 200-3.

Australia’s chase faltered early on with David Warner’s…