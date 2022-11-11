T20 World Cup: Organisers tweak remaining’s guidelines to permit extra taking part in time amid poor forecast

The final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which holds more than 90,000 spectators

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Organisers have changed the playing regulations for Sunday’s Men’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne to allow more time in case of rain stoppages.

England meet Pakistan at 08:00 BST on Sunday but showers are forecast.

A reserve day is scheduled for Monday but, with more rain forecast, two hours have been added to allow play to continue late into Monday evening.

If a 10-over-per-side contest cannot be played then England and Pakistan will be declared joint winners.

England reached the final with a comprehensive 10-wicket demolition of India in Adelaide on Thursday, while Pakistan strolled to a seven-wicket victory…