T20 World Cup: Pakistan and New Zealand set for Sydney semi-final

Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in their final group game

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Wednesday, 9 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

A “rollercoaster” run to the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup is a “welcome to Pakistan cricket”, says one of the team’s coaches Matthew Hayden.

The Netherlands beating South Africa opened the door for Pakistan after they lost their opening two group matches.

Wednesday’s game with New Zealand, who are favourites to reach the final, is the latest chapter in Pakistan’s storied history in global tournaments.

“On any given day, anything can happen,” said Australian Hayden.

Pakistan were beaten by fierce rivals India in their tournament opener before a surprise one-run loss against Zimbabwe.

They recovered from 43-4 and 95-5 to defeat South Africa, whose shock loss to the…