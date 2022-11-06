T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Adelaide Bangladesh 127-8 (20 overs): Shanto 54 (48); Shaheen 4-22, Shadab 2-30 Pakistan 128-5 (18.1 overs): Rizwan 32 (32), Haris 31 (18); Nasum 1-14 Pakistan won by five wickets Scorecard ; Tables

Pakistan sealed the final semi-final spot at the Men’s T20 World Cup with a nervy five-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Chasing 128 to win, they made hard work of it in Adelaide, but Mohammad Haris’ enterprising 31 off 18 balls proved pivotal as they won in 18.1 overs.

South Africa’s 13-run defeat by the Netherlands meant the winner would join India in the final four from Group 2.

It seals a remarkable turnaround for Babar Azam’s side, who lost their opening two Super 12 games.

A key feature of that turnaround, which came after defeats by India and Zimbabwe, has been a return to form and full fitness for left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Afridi, who impressed at the death, finishing with 4-22.

There are still concerns for Pakistan though, with their usually dynamic opening…