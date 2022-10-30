T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to keep away from elimination

|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Perth
|Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15
|Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39)
|Pakistan won by six wickets
|Scorecard; Tables
Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands.
Chasing 92 for victory, they won with 37 balls to spare, opener Mohammad Rizwan hitting 49 off 39 balls.
Netherlands posted a turgid 91-9 in Perth, with Colin Ackermann scoring 27 and spinner Shadab Khan taking 3-22.
Pakistan need to beat South Africa on Thursday and Bangladesh next Sunday and hope results go their way to progress.
The Netherlands are eliminated, with a third successive defeat leaving them bottom of Group 2, a place lower than Pakistan.
Earlier, Bangladesh moved into the top two with a dramatic victory over Zimbabwe, who are also still able to qualify.
From start to finish the Netherlands’ batting was poor.
It was a tepid…