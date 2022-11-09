T20 World Cup: Pakistan stun New Zealand to succeed in ultimate

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final, Sydney New Zealand 152-4 (20 overs): Mitchell 53* (35), Williamson 46 (42); Shaheen 2-24 Pakistan 153-3 (19.1 overs): Rizwan 57 (43), Babar 53 (42) Pakistan won by seven wickets Scorecard;

Pakistan reached the Men’s T20 World Cup final after a thunderous seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney.

Chasing 153 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries in an opening stand of 105 to tee up a stunning victory.

Shan Masood hit the winning runs with five balls to spare to send the Pakistan fans wild at an electric SCG.

Daryl Mitchell had earlier hit an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand recovered from 49-3 to post 152-4.

Pakistan will now play England or India – who meet on Thursday – in Sunday’s final in Melbourne.

It continues a stunning comeback for Pakistan, who were on the brink of elimination after losing to rivals India and then Zimbabwe in their first two matches of the tournament.

They needed a shock defeat of South…