T20 World Cup Qualifier: Eire defeat Jersey by 9 wickets to edge nearer to World Cup qualification

Ireland players celebrate after taking a Jersey wicket

Jersey 78-9 (20 overs): Tribe 26; McCarthy 3-7, White 2-10, Little 2-23 Ireland 80-1 (10.2 overs) Stirling 35*, Balbirnie 25 Ireland won by nine wickets Scorecard external-link (external website)

Ireland took another significant step towards qualification for the T20 World Cup by comfortably seeing off Jersey by nine wickets in Edinburgh on Monday.

The victory made it four wins from four matches for the Irish team with games against Germany on Thursday and hosts Scotland on Friday still to come.

Barry McCarthy was the pick of the bowlers with 3-7 as Jersey were restricted to 78-9 off their 20 overs.

Paul Stirling was unbeaten on 35 as Ireland reached 80-1 off 10.2 overs.

The Ireland captain and fellow opening batter Andrew Balbirnie put on 55 for the first wicket before the latter fell in the seventh over.

Stirling smashed one six and five fours as he accumulated his contribution off just 26 balls, while Balbirnie made 25 from 24…