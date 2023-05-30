T20 World Cup qualifier: Jersey undergo first lack of occasion to Germany

Jersey cricket team


Jersey are playing in their first ICC World Cup pathway tournament

Jersey suffered their first defeat in the European Division Two qualifier for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket loss to Germany.

Annalise Merritt and Grace Wetherall’s seventh-wicket stand of 101 helped the islanders recover from a dreadful start as they progressed from 20-6 to 121-6.

In reply, Germany’s Warwickshire batter Christina Gough hit 70 not out as Germany reached 122-1 in 18.4 overs.

Jersey face Turkey later on Tuesday in their third game in the event.

The top two sides in the six-team tournament will win promotion to Europe Division One later this year.

The Germans raced through Jersey’s top order as their captain Anuradha Doddaballapur took 3-12 while Emma Bargna claimed 2-9 as none of the islanders’ first five batters scored more than five runs.

But with Jersey staring at a heavy defeat, Merritt and Wetherall steadied the innings with a superb 67-ball partnership of 101 to guide Jersey to a…



