T20 World Cup: Rilee Rossouw smashes century as South Africa thrash Bangladesh

South Africa’s next match is on Sunday against India in Perth. Bangladesh play Zimbabwe in Brisbane earlier the same day

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Sydney South Africa 205-5 (20 overs): Rossouw 109 (56), De Kock 63 (38); Shakib 2-33 Bangladesh 101 (16.3 overs): Das 34 (31); Nortje 4-10, Shamsi 3-20 South Africa won by 104 runs Scorecard . Tables

Rilee Rossouw smashed the first hundred of this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup as South Africa completed a statement 104-run win over Bangladesh in Sydney.

Rossouw flogged 109 from 56 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours, as South Africa posted 205-5.

He put on 163 with Quinton de Kock in a second-wicket partnership, the highest stand in the tournament’s history.

Fiery quick Anrich Nortje then took 4-10 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Rossouw’s score was the fifth-highest in the Men’s T20 World Cup and South Africa’s first hundred.

He repeatedly cleared the leg-side boundary and reached his fifty in 30 balls and three…