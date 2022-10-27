T20 World Cup: Rilee Rossouw smashes century as South Africa thrash Bangladesh

|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Sydney
|South Africa 205-5 (20 overs): Rossouw 109 (56), De Kock 63 (38); Shakib 2-33
|Bangladesh 101 (16.3 overs): Das 34 (31); Nortje 4-10, Shamsi 3-20
|South Africa won by 104 runs
|Scorecard. Tables
Rilee Rossouw smashed the first hundred of this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup as South Africa completed a statement 104-run win over Bangladesh in Sydney.
Rossouw flogged 109 from 56 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours, as South Africa posted 205-5.
He put on 163 with Quinton de Kock in a second-wicket partnership, the highest stand in the tournament’s history.
Fiery quick Anrich Nortje then took 4-10 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.
Rossouw’s score was the fifth-highest in the Men’s T20 World Cup and South Africa’s first hundred.
He repeatedly cleared the leg-side boundary and reached his fifty in 30 balls and three…