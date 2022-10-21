T20 World Cup: Scotland captain Richie Berrington says facet will be proud regardless of exit

Scotland can “walk away really proud” from the T20 World Cup despite failing to progress from the first round, insists captain Richie Berrington.

The Scots stunned two-time champions West Indies in their opener in Australia, only to lose from a strong position against Ireland.

That set up Friday’s winner-takes-all tie with Zimbabwe, but a meek batting display led to a five-wicket defeat.

“It’s a huge disappointment not to get over the line,” said Berrington.

“But we played a lot of good cricket and can walk away really proud of the performances we’ve put in.

“Some of the cricket we’ve played here has been excellent and we certainly take a lot of positives going forward.”

Scotland reached the second-round Super 12 phase in last year’s delayed event, coming through a first-round group that contained three International Cricket Council associate teams.

This time they were the only non-Test side in the group and came into the competition having played only two T20 matches this year -…



