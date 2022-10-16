T20 World Cup: Scotland open towards West Indies in quest for Tremendous 12s

Captain Richie Berrington will lead Scotland in three first round matches in Tasmania

Before last year’s T20 World Cup, Scotland’s record in ICC tournaments didn’t exactly make for pretty reading.

In the 50 over format, Scotland have lost all 16 of their World Cup games, and prior to 2021, they had just one T20 World Cup win – a rain-affected victory over Hong Kong in Nagpur in 2016.

When Scotland arrived at last year’s T20 World Cup, hosted in the UAE and Oman, they had a point to prove. They produced a huge upset to defeat Bangladesh by six runs in their opening game and then beat Papua New Guinea and Oman with relative ease to rub shoulders with the big boys in the Super 12s.

“It shows that at this level we can mix it with the best,” said Scotland vice-captain Matthew…