T20 World Cup: Scotland out after loss to Zimbabwe in Hobart

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group B, Hobart Scotland 132-6 (20 overs): Munsey 54 (51), Chatara 2-14 Zimbabwe 133-5 (19.3 overs): Ervine 58 (54), Raza 40 (23) Zimbabwe won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

Scotland are out of the T20 World Cup after a tense five-wicket defeat by Zimbabwe in Hobart.

The Scots, who beat West Indies on Monday, were effectively in a knockout situation, but only mustered 132-6 in the face of some wily Zimbabwe bowling.

Zimbabwe were 42-3 after eight overs when Sean Williams was dismissed.

But Sikandar Raza arrived to club 40 from 23 balls, adding 64 with Craig Ervine, who made 58 as victory was sealed with nine balls to spare.

Zimbabwe make progress in a T20 World Cup for the first time. By finishing top of Group B, they advance to Group Two of the Super 12s where they will face India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and the Netherlands.

For Scotland, the defeat means they fail to emulate their performance of a year ago, when they reached the Super 12s at the last…