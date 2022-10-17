T20 World Cup: Scotland shock West Indies in Group B

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Blundstone Arena, Hobart Scotland 160-5 (20 overs): Munsey 66* (53), MacLeod 23 (14); Holder 2-14, Joseph 2-28 West Indies 118 (18.3 overs): Holder 38 (33); Watt 3-12, Leask 2-15, Wheal 2-32 Scotland won by 42 runs Scorecard ; Table

Scotland, ranked 15th in the world, started their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in brilliant fashion by shocking two-time winners West Indies.

Chasing 161 to win, a mixture of woeful batting and disciplined bowling saw the Windies bowled out for 118, to lose by 42 runs in Group B.

Scotland made 160-5, with opener George Munsey striking an unbeaten 66 from 53 balls.

Ireland start their campaign against Zimbabwe in the other Group B game.

“It is a special win for us,” said Scotland captain Richard Berrington. “A lot of hard work has gone into getting us to this point in the last 12 months.

“I’m extremely proud of the boys for going out there tonight and showing off our skills.”

The result means West Indies, who are ranked seventh in the…