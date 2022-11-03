T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan-inspired Pakistan beat South Africa to keep away from elimination

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Sydney Pakistan 185-9 (20 overs): Shadab 52 (22), Iftikhar 51 (35); Nortje 4-41 South Africa 108-9 (14 overs): Bavuma 36 (19); Shaheen 3-14 Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS) Scorecard . Tables

Pakistan boosted their slim hopes of progressing in the Men’s T20 World Cup with a brilliantly frenetic win against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan launched a recovery from 48-4 to post 185-9 and then took regular wickets to deny South Africa in a chase shortened by rain to win by 33 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The result means Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals but need to beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope South Africa fail to beat the Netherlands or India lose to Zimbabwe.

They are indebted to Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, who combined for a wild partnership of 82 from 35 balls.

Shadab smashed 52 from 22 balls and Iftikhar a 35-ball 51 in an infectious display of hitting, to the delight of a raucous, Pakistan-dominated…