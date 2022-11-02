T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza’s journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, through Scotland

Raza has scored 185 runs in this year’s T20 World Cup and taken nine wickets

Sikandar Raza wants to play down the fact he has been one of the breakout players at this Men’s T20 World Cup.

Few, though, would deny the spin-bowling all-rounder has been the best performer as Zimbabwe reached the Super 12s stage in Australia.

A shock win over Pakistan gave Zimbabwe hope of reaching the semi-finals. That hope was all but extinguished in Wednesday’s defeat by the Netherlands, although Raza again shone, top scoring with a 24-ball 40.

He had been the star performer with the ball against Pakistan, the country of his birth, taking three wickets as his unique story came full circle.

“I was sent video of my cousin crying and her brother laughing because he was supporting me and she was supporting Pakistan,” he tells BBC Sport.

The 36-year-old was born in Punjab, Pakistan, but has a far more complex cricketing and national identity.

In Pakistan, Raza trained to be in the air force only for that career…