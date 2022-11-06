T20 World Cup: South Africa disappointment, Pakistan pleasure & extra underdog success

The Super 12s at the Men’s T20 World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion after an action-packed Sunday produced another shock in a tournament of upsets.

The latest surprise is arguably the biggest of them all as South Africa, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were eliminated after a stunning 13-run defeat by the Netherlands, who were the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament.

That left the door ajar for Pakistan, who blasted right through it to join England, New Zealand and India in the semi-finals.

As the dust settles what now for “emotional” South Africa after this latest in a long line of tournament failures? Will Pakistan make the most of their second chance? And have the tournament minnows earned their chance to rub shoulders with the big boys more often?

‘Emotional’ South Africa ‘falter when it really matters’

It is yet another failure at a major tournament for the Proteas, who have a habit of stumbling when it matters despite regularly possessing some of the most talented…