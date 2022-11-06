T20 World Cup: South Africa out after shock loss to Netherlands

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Adelaide Oval Netherlands 158-4 (20 overs): Ackermann 41* (26), Myburgh 37 (30) South Africa 145-8 (20 overs): Rossouw 25 (19), Glover 3-9 Netherlands won by 13 runs Scorecard . Tables

South Africa are out of the Men’s T20 World Cup after being stunned by 13 runs by Netherlands in their final group match.

Set a testing 159 to reach the semi-finals, South Africa lost regular wickets on a tricky pitch and were tied down by an inspired Dutch side.

The defeat means the winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which begins at 04:00 GMT, will leapfrog the Proteas and progress with India, who have qualified courtesy of South Africa’s defeat.

After a tournament packed full of surprises, this stunning result in Adelaide is possibly the biggest shock of them all.

South Africa were seen as one of the tournament favourites while Netherlands are the lowest-ranked side in the Super 12 stage.

“We played well up until this point in the tournament,” captain Temba…