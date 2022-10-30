T20 World Cup: South Africa safe thrilling win over India

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Perth India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46),Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa won by five wickets Scorecard . Tables

South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Lungi Ngidi took 4-29 as part of a fine Proteas bowling display to restrict India to 133-9, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s punchy 68 from 40 balls.

South Africa slipped to 24-3 in reply but David Miller’s 59 from 46 balls saw them home with two balls to spare.

Victory in Perth moves the Proteas ahead of India, who suffer their first defeat of the tournament.

Miller and Aiden Markram put on 76 for the fourth wicket to tip the match back in South Africa’s favour after their poor start with the bat.

Markram hit 52 from 41 balls to sustain the South African innings in the middle overs, though he was dropped on 35 by Virat Kohli and survived Rohit Sharma…