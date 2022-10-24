T20 World Cup: South Africa-Zimbabwe rained off in unusual trend

Sean Williams was run out after colliding with Wesley Madhevere in the middle of the pitch

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Hobart Zimbabwe 79-5 (9 overs): Madhevere 35* (18); Ngidi 2-20 South Africa 51-0 (3 overs): De Kock 47* (18) No result; both teams awarded one point Scorecard . Tables

A frantic Super 12s encounter between South Africa and Zimbabwe in the Men’s T20 World Cup ended in bizarre fashion when the match was finally abandoned because of rain.

After persistent yet light rain in Hobart reduced the game to nine overs a side, Zimbabwe made 79-5, with Wesley Madhevere smashing an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls.

Quinton de Kock smacked 23 off the first over of the reply, before a short delay a ball later, with South Africa’s target then reduced to 64 off seven overs, but heavier rain returned.

Umpires Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough allowed play to continue initially, but pace bowler Richard Ngarava slipped and injured his thigh in his follow through, before Zimbabwe opted to bowl only spin…