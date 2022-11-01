T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets to maintain semi-final hopes alive

Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive as they beat Afghanistan

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Brisbane Afghanistan 144-8 (20 overs): Gurbaz 28 (24); Hasaranga 3-13 Sri Lanka 148-4 (18.3 overs): De Silva 66* (42); Mujeeb 2-24 Sri Lanka won by six wickets Scorecard . Tables

Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took 3-13 as Sri Lanka restricted Afghanistan to 144-8 despite another sloppy performance in the field.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 66 then steered Sri Lanka to their target with nine balls to spare at the Gabba.

Afghanistan, whose two previous games were washed out, have been eliminated.

Sri Lanka need to beat England and for Afghanistan to beat Australia in order to qualify for the semis.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani added 42 for the first wicket as they capitalised on some loose bowling and…