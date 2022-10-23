T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka dominate in nine-wicket win over Eire

Sri Lanka have now won three successive matches at the T20 World Cup after losing their first match against Namibia

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Hobart Ireland 128-8 (20 overs): Tector 45 (42); Theekshana 2-19, Hasaranga 2-25 Sri Lanka (20 overs): Mendis 68* (43) Sri Lanka won by nine wickets Scorecard . Tables

Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Ireland in their Super 12s opener at the T20 World Cup in Hobart.

Kusal Mendis smashed an unbeaten 68 from 43 balls as Sri Lanka secured victory with five overs to spare.

Ireland earlier limped to 128-8, with top-scorer Harry Tector, who hit 45 off 42, one of only three players to reach double figures.

Sri Lanka’s spinners were particularly impressive, with Maheesh Theekshana taking 2-19 and Wanindu Hasaranga 2-25.

The result means Sri Lanka sit second in the early Group 1 table as one of three teams on two points, with New Zealand top and England third on net run rate.

“I’m really happy about the way we played the game – we wanted to…