T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka qualify for Tremendous 12 stage with win over Netherlands

Sri Lanka reached the Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup after beating the Netherlands by 16 runs

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Sri Lanka 162-6 (20 overs): Kusal Mendis 79 (44); Van Meekeren 2-25 Netherlands 146-9 (20 overs): O’Dowd 71* (53); Hasaranga 3-28 Sri Lanka won by 16 runs Scorecard ; Table

Sri Lanka secured their place in the Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup with a 16-run win over the Netherlands.

Opener Kusal Mendis struck 79 from 44 balls as Sri Lanka scored 162-6 batting first.

In reply, Max O’Dowd’s entertaining 71 not out from 53 balls kept Netherlands in the game throughout their innings.

But Lahiru Kumara expertly defended 23 from the final over to secure the victory for Sri Lanka.

After losing their first game in a shock defeat by Namibia, Sri Lanka won two consecutive games to comfortably make it out of the group.

