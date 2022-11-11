T20 World Cup: Take a look at your data of the competitors and vote on who will win

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final England v Pakistan Date: Sunday, 13 November Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary and in-play video on BBC Sport website

The final two have been decided.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will welcome England and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday 13 November at 08:00 GMT.

Pakistan have not reached a T20 final since 2009, while England’s last outing in the showpiece came more recently in 2016.

Test your knowledge on their teams from those finals, take our general quiz of the Super 12 stages and have your say of who you think will win this time around.

First up, who do you think is going to win?