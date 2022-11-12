T20 World Cup ultimate: Pakistan’s Shan Masood able to tackle his ‘second residence’ England

Masood has scored 137 runs in six innings at the World Cup with a high score of 52 not out

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT

The Men’s T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will be special for all involved.

For Shan Masood, the Pakistan batter who had not played a Twenty20 international two months ago, it is extra special.

Masood, 33, has lived in England. It is where he went to school and university. He will also captain Yorkshire in county cricket next year.

On Sunday, he will attempt to defeat the country he calls his “second home”.

“I don’t think I could have asked for a better occasion,” Masood told BBC Sport.

“My first World Cup, playing in a final, and playing against England where I was nurtured as a cricketer and lived.

“It…