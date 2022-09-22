T20 World Cup: Uncapped Brandon McMullen in Scotland squad

Scotland captain Richie Berrington hit 177 runs as Scotland made the Super 12 stage of last year’s delayed tournament in the United Arab Emirates

Uncapped all-rounder Brandon McMullen has been included in Scotland’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The South Africa-born 22-year-old joins the 15-man pool, with Richie Berrington, 35, continuing as captain.

Experienced bowlers Ali Evans and Gavin Main miss out, along with batsman Oliver Hairs.

“We have selected 15 that we believe will make the desired impact we are looking for,” said head coach Shane Burger.

“The squad has a blend of youth and experience alongside locally-based players and county representatives. The balance of the team and chemistry is crucial to contributing to performances at the World Cup.”

Cricket Scotland, recently the subject of a damning report into institutional racism, released a breakdown of the selection process.

Former captain George Salmond chaired the selectors and ex-international Moneeb Iqbal was an…