T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on track once more as India beat Netherlands

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Sydney India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 India won by 56 runs Scorecard . Tables

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Following on from his magnificent 82 not out against Pakistan, Kohli timed his innings to perfection again in Sydney as he put on 73 with Rohit Sharma and an unbroken 95 with Suryakumar Yadav.

After Rohit – dropped on 13 – had fallen for a rather disjointed 53 from 39 deliveries, Kohli kicked on, showing his full range of shots, and brought up his 35th T20 international half-century from 37 balls.

For all Kohli’s excellence, Suryakumar gave the raucous India supporters just as much to cheer in a breathtaking knock and a huge six from the last ball of the innings took him to a 25-ball fifty as India posted 179-2 from their 20 overs.

Fast bowler…