T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli produces one other masterclass on particular evening in Melbourne

It just had to be him.

Cricket’s biggest star, on its biggest stage, with a performance which may well have positioned itself in the prime slot of a career highlights reel that was already the stuff of greatness.

India against Pakistan is a cricket match like no other. This astounding game in front of 90,293 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was like no other India-Pakistan match and an occasion few, if any, sporting events can match.

Under the lights, at a sporting coliseum, Virat Kohli delivered to seal an extraordinary four-wicket win for India in the T20 World Cup.

Hours before the game fans dressed in blue or green descended on the MCG, many with children less than a year old carried on shoulders.

They may not know what these matches mean to these two nations but soon they will.

When the anthems were sung the lucky ones inside – tickets for this match sold out in less than five minutes – created an atmosphere so spinetingling, so captivating that India captain Rohit Sharma – a veteran…