T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli shares video of obvious stranger in his lodge room

Kohli has scored 156 runs in three innings during the T20 World Cup

India batter Virat Kohli says he is “very paranoid” about his safety after sharing a video which appears to show a stranger in his hotel room.

The video, originally shared elsewhere on social media, seems to show someone recording themselves walking around Kohli’s hotel room in Perth.

The hotel said an investigation is under way and a “contractor stood down”

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy,” Kohli said on Instagram.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?”

Kohli is one of the biggest names in cricket and was in Perth for India’s T20 World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

The video was captioned “King Kohli’s hotel room”. India are now travelling to Adelaide for their match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to…