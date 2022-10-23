T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes India to unimaginable victory over Pakistan

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Melbourne Pakistan 159-8 (20 overs): Masood 52*, Iftikhar 51 India 160-6 (20 overs): Kohli 82* India win by four wickets Scorecard . Tables

A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary finish to a Men’s T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a finale fitting the occasion, India took 16 from a barely believable last over to successfully chase 160 with four wickets remaining in front of a raucous crowd of 90,293 – Kohli ending 82 not out.

They were struggling at various stages, none more so than when needing 13 from the final three balls before Pakistan wilted.

Kohli, a master of nights such as these, clubbed a full toss from spinner Mohammad Nawaz for six, a delivery that was then deemed a no-ball.

Nawaz followed that with a wide and from the next Kohli was bowled but, with the delivery still a free hit, India were able to scamper three via a deflection off the stumps.

The game swung again when Dinesh Karthik was then…