T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to spice up qualification hopes

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Group B, Hobart West Indies 153-7 (20 overs): Charles 45 (36); Raza 3-19 Zimbabwe 122 (18.2 overs): Joseph 4-16, Holder 3-12 West Indies win by 31 runs Scorecard.

Alzarri Joseph starred as West Indies boosted their chances of advancing in the Men’s T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 122 with 10 balls remaining in Hobart.

The Windies had earlier reached 153-7 after a mid-innings collapse saw them lose four wickets for 11 runs.

The result means all four teams in Group B have two points after Ireland beat Scotland earlier on Wednesday.

Friday’s deciding final round of matches sees Ireland face West Indies at 05:00 BST, before Scotland take on Zimbabwe at 09:00.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, which start on Saturday. The winner of Group A and runner-up from Group B will go into a group including England.

With rain forecast for Hobart on Friday, if both matches are…