T20 World Cup: Why South Africa maintain ‘choking’ in ICC competitions

Temba Bavuma is the latest in a long line of South Africa captains to see the Proteas fail when well placed to win a major tournament

It’s the day before South Africa’s final T20 World Cup group game against the Netherlands.

Jeremy Snape, a mental skills coach who has worked with Crystal Palace and England Rugby, joins the BBC for a video call.

A win over the lowest ranked team left in the tournament will see the Proteas progress to the semi-finals.

Defeat, well, that’s not likely to happen, is it?

Our conversation focuses on the concept of choking, which Snape describes as “losing from a winning position, or losing a game you should win, as a result of psychological pressures and the weight of expectation”.

We play with hypotheticals where South Africa need 20 runs from the final 15 balls in the final against England.

This is now moot. South Africa crashed to a 13-run loss to a Dutch team containing four South African-born players. It’s just one more sorry chapter in the sweeping…