T20 World Cup World Qualifier: Jersey batters squander victory likelihood in opposition to Uganda

|ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Uganda 110 all out (20 overs): Ssesazi 30; Ward 3-16
|Jersey 105-9 (20 overs): Jenner 27*; Miyagi 2-17
|Uganda win by five runs
|Match scorecard
Jersey squandered the chance to beat Uganda in their fifth-place play-off semi-final at T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B as they lost by five runs.
Uganda won the toss and elected to bat, a decision that proved to be a tough one as Jersey’s bowlers and fielding made them struggle in Bulawayo.
Ben Ward took 3-16 as Uganda were restricted to just 110 all out.
But Jersey’s batters continually gave away cheap wickets as they could only make 105-9 in reply.
Jersey will play Singapore on Sunday to decide seventh place in the eight-team tournament – the only side they have beaten after losses to the United States and Zimbabwe in the group.
Uganda – who Jersey beat over 50 overs in Kampala last month -…