T20 World Cup World Qualifier: Jersey batters squander victory likelihood in opposition to Uganda

Ben Ward had only taken one wicket at the T29 World Cup Global Qualifier before facing Uganda

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Uganda 110 all out (20 overs): Ssesazi 30; Ward 3-16 Jersey 105-9 (20 overs): Jenner 27*; Miyagi 2-17 Uganda win by five runs Match scorecard

Jersey squandered the chance to beat Uganda in their fifth-place play-off semi-final at T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B as they lost by five runs.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat, a decision that proved to be a tough one as Jersey’s bowlers and fielding made them struggle in Bulawayo.

Ben Ward took 3-16 as Uganda were restricted to just 110 all out.

But Jersey’s batters continually gave away cheap wickets as they could only make 105-9 in reply.

Jersey will play Singapore on Sunday to decide seventh place in the eight-team tournament – the only side they have beaten after losses to the United States and Zimbabwe in the group.

Uganda – who Jersey beat over 50 overs in Kampala last month -…