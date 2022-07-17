T20 World Cup World Qualifier: Jersey beat Singapore to complete seventh

Nick Greenwood’s 48 was Jersey’s second-highest individual innings of the tournament

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Bulawayo Athletic Club Singapore 140-7 (20 overs): Singh 47, Chandramohan 31; Ward 2-17, Blampied 2-22 Jersey 141-4 (15.4 overs): Greenwood 48, Jenner 39*; Baskaran 2-20 Jersey win by six wickets Match scorecard

Jersey ended their T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B campaign in seventh place after a six-wicket win over Singapore.

Jersey’s bowlers did well to contain Singapore for the first three-quarters of their innings, but 56 runs off the final five overs saw them reach 140-7.

In reply Nick Greenwood and Asa Tribe put on Jersey’s joint-biggest partnership of the tournament as they combined for 75 for the second wicket.

Tribe scored 36 and Greenwood 48 before Jonty Jenner’s unbeaten 39 got the win.

Singapore were the only team Jersey beat during the tournament – having won by 13 runs when they met in their group match on Thursday.

Jersey will now focus on the final round…