T20 World Cup World Qualifier: Jersey hopes ended after Zimbabwe loss

Jersey’s bowlers, led by Elliot Miles, did well to restrict Zimbabwe to 146-8

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe 146-8 (20 overs): Williams 57, Jongwe 29*; Miles 2-25 Jersey 123-5 (20 overs): Carlyon 45, Ward 35*; Burl 3-13 Zimbabwe win by 23 runs Match scorecard

Jersey’s hopes of making the 2022 T20 World Cup are over after they lost by 23 runs to Zimbabwe in their second qualifying match in Bulawayo.

The island’s bowlers and fielders impressed as they restricted the hosts – the only Test-playing nation in the competition – to 146-8, Sean Williams hitting 57 runs off 39 balls.

In reply, Jersey failed to keep up with the run-rate and lost cheap wickets.

Harrison Carylon scored 45 as Jersey ended on 123-5 from their 20 overs.

The island side cannot make the semi-finals of T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B after the United States – who beat Jersey in their opening game on Monday – beat Singapore by 132 runs, meaning both they and Zimbabwe will progress….