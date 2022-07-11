T20 World Cup World Qualifier: Jersey lose by eight wickets to United States in opening sport

|ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Bulawayo Athletic Club
|Jersey 154-5 (20 overs): Tribe 73*, Ward 38; Patel 2-26
|United States 159-2 (18.1 overs): Taylor 101*, Jones 38; Blampied 2-20
|United States win by eight wickets
|Match scorecard
Jersey’s hopes of making the 2022 T20 World Cup suffered a blow as they lost by eight wickets to the United States in their opening qualifying match.
Having lost the toss Jersey struggled to get a foothold in the game, scoring 50-2 off their first 10 overs.
But Asa Tribe put in another impressive showing, hitting 73 off 45 balls as Jersey ended their innings on 154-5.
In reply the Steven Taylor’s impressive 101 not out saw the United States reach 159-2 off 18.1 overs.
Jersey will face hosts Zimbabwe in their second game on Tuesday – the hosts top the pool on net run rate having thrashed Singapore by 111 runs on Monday.
America’s bowlers did well to restrict the run-rate as…