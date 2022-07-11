T20 World Cup World Qualifier: Jersey lose by eight wickets to United States in opening sport

Jersey still have hopes of making the next World Cups in both the 50-over and T20 formats

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Bulawayo Athletic Club Jersey 154-5 (20 overs): Tribe 73*, Ward 38; Patel 2-26 United States 159-2 (18.1 overs): Taylor 101*, Jones 38; Blampied 2-20 United States win by eight wickets Match scorecard

Jersey’s hopes of making the 2022 T20 World Cup suffered a blow as they lost by eight wickets to the United States in their opening qualifying match.

Having lost the toss Jersey struggled to get a foothold in the game, scoring 50-2 off their first 10 overs.

But Asa Tribe put in another impressive showing, hitting 73 off 45 balls as Jersey ended their innings on 154-5.

In reply the Steven Taylor’s impressive 101 not out saw the United States reach 159-2 off 18.1 overs.

Jersey will face hosts Zimbabwe in their second game on Tuesday – the hosts top the pool on net run rate having thrashed Singapore by 111 runs on Monday.

America’s bowlers did well to restrict the run-rate as…