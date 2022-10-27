T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Pakistan with thrilling one-run victory

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Perth Zimbabwe 130-8 (20 overs): Williams 31; M Wasim 4-24 Pakistan 129-8 (20 overs): Masood 44; Raza 3-25 Zimbabwe won by one run Scorecard. Tables

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes suffered further damage with a shock one-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Perth.

An inspired performance from the Zimbabwean bowlers ensured Pakistan finished on 129-8, chasing 131 to win.

Shan Masood looked to be steering Pakistan out of trouble before he was stumped for 44 off spinner Sikandar Raza, who took 3-25.

It was Zimbabwe’s first ever win outside the first round of a men’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s so special, especially after the work we did to get into the Super 12s,” said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.

“We didn’t want our tournament to end there, we wanted to come in and play some really good cricket against some top teams and I think we did that exceptionally well today.”

Needing three to win from the final ball, Shaheen Afridi could only manage a single and was run out trying to come…