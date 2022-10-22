T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe urged to dream huge in Tremendous 12s

Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl saw Zimbabwe over the line against Scotland with nine balls to spare

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton has urged his team to dream big as they enter the Super 12 stage of the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Chevrons, who are playing their first global tournament for six years, have won nine of their past 11 Twenty20 internationals.

“We wanted to get into the Super 12 and play against the big sides again,” Houghton told BBC Sport Africa.

“Now that we are here, we want to beat them. Nothing will be better for me than to start off in our next game and beat the South Africans.

“Our job is to knock over some of these big sides. We are playing pretty good cricket. The pressure is not so much on us but on the sides who play against us.”

Houghton returned as Zimbabwe coach in June, and the former national team captain guided the side through T20 World Cup qualifiers on home soil a month later.

After finishing top of a first-round group in Australia which also included…