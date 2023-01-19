Taco Bell is bringing again hen wings



New York

CNN

—



Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, but you have to act fast.

Crispy chicken wings are back for a limited time, following a successful addition last year. Each order contains eight bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning, and costs $6.99. Wings go on sale beginning January 26 through February 9 — a week longer than last year’s run.

New this year is a “wings filter” on its app that shows which Taco Bell locations have the wings. That will likely help loyal fans who went wild for the surprising addition last year.

Also beginning next week for a limited time, Taco Bell is also selling a $22 “Ultimate GameDay Box” that features one Mexican Pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings.

