Tai Ping Koon and the roasted pigeon dish that will have modified the course of historical past

Hong Kong (CNN) — A massive blue and red neon sign hovers above a narrow alley off busy Nathan Road in Hong Kong’s Yau Ma Tei area.

Its five bold Chinese characters read “Tai Ping Koon Restaurant” — the famous name of the very first Chinese-owned “Western” restaurant in China. Today, it’s one of the longest operating family-run restaurants in Hong Kong.

Opened in 1860 in Guangzhou, Tai Ping Koon had two branches in the Chinese city before moving to Hong Kong during the Second Sino-Japanese war in 1938. (The family relocated due to conflicts and political instabilities and now have four remaining locations around Hong Kong.)

The Yau Ma Tei branch, opened in 1964, is almost always filled with nearby office workers and tai tais during weekday lunch hours. The wood-paneled walls, lace voile-covered windows and leather booth seating exude an old-world elegance.

Most diners come for one dish in particular — the TPK Style Roasted Pigeon. It’s brought to the table by a bowtie-wearing…