“Taiwan Acts!” Brings Sustainability to its Architectural Exhibition with ViewSo… – Press Release

The exhibition’s success highlights the potential of digital visual solutions to reduce waste and increase flexibility for exhibition curators

BREA, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Taiwan Acts! exhibition, which facilitates international exchange and dialogue about architecture between Eastern and Western cultures, was first introduced and gained popularity in Munich in 2021. The exhibition recently completed a successful showing in Prague through a collaboration between the curators and ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual solutions. This year, the curator applied cutting-edge display technology to showcase the diverse landscape of Taiwan’s architecture, delivering a perfect fusion of technology and art in an environmentally friendly way.

“By bringing Taiwan Acts! to the world, we hope to give people an opportunity to see the uniqueness of Taiwanese architecture and the social significance behind it, and to promote international cultural exchanges,” said Professor Chun-Hsiung Wang, curator of Taiwan Acts!. “Part of what makes the exhibition unique is how it focuses on the dialogue between architecture and society, and shines a light on real-world cases from local symbiosis and urban regeneration, to how Taiwanese architecture has been used in international aid efforts.”

This year’s iteration of the exhibition, entitled “Architecture in social dialogue”, features over 100 pieces of work ranging from traditional Taiwanese architecture to community regeneration projects. Which such a wide, diverse array of pieces to exhibit, the curators faced the challenge of showcasing all the artwork in an immersive yet and sustainable approach. To address this challenge, the curation team turned to digital visual solutions.

At the Prague exhibition, the traditional bulletin boards were replaced with multi-functional digital posters, and interactive displays showcased sketches and 3D drafts of the architecture, allowing visitors to appreciate design details through…