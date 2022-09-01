Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over Kinmen space close to mainland China





The drone was spotted shortly after midday Thursday above the waters of Lion Islet, a small island in the Kinmen County grouping that is controlled by Taiwan and lies about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the shore of Xiamen, China.

The Kinmen Defense Command, a branch of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, said the drone was shot down after warning flares failed to drive it away.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents to have taken place near the offshore group of islands.

Unidentified drones have been reported in the Kinmen area for four days in a row but this is the first time one has been shot down by Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese soldiers fired flares at three unidentified drones that flew near Kinmen and warning shots at one that re-entered the area. It is not clear who is flying the drones, though China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it was “not aware of the situation” and that it was “pointless for (Taiwan) to exaggerate the tension.” After…