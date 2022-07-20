Taiwan Strait: USS Benfold enters Chinese language-claimed waters for third time in every week following US Navy destroyer’s South China Sea voyages



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



A US Navy warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the third time in a week the vessel has entered waters claimed by China, heightening tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Washington said the latest voyage by the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold demonstrated its “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” but Beijing blasted it as a “provocation” that showed the United States was a “destroyer of peace and stability.”

The strait is a 110-mile (180-kilometer) wide stretch of water that separates the democratic self-ruled island of Taiwan from mainland China.

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan despite China’s ruling Communist Party never having controlled the island – and considers the strait part of its “internal waters.”

The US Navy, however, says most of the strait is in international waters….