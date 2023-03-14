Taiwan unveils new fight and surveillance drones as China menace grows



Taichung, Taiwan

CNN

—



A Taiwanese state-owned military weapons developer unveiled five new types of indigenous military drones on Tuesday, as the self-ruled island looks to boost its asymmetric warfare capabilities against China’s growing military threat.

A CNN team was among reporters invited to the National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology, where the Taiwanese weapons developer displayed eight types of locally developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) – including five models that were shown to the public for the first time.

The new drones come in different sizes and are equipped with either combat or surveillance capabilities, said Eric Chi, director of the institute’s Aeronautical Systems Research Division, who added that the devices were designed for use by different branches of Taiwan’s military.

“In response to the new global war trends, our…