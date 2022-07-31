Taiwan: What to find out about Nancy Pelosi’s potential go to



Hong Kong/Beijing/Taipei

CNN

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington.

Though the California Democrat has so far declined to confirm the trip publicly, she has invited both Democrats and Republicans to accompany her.

China has lashed out at the potential visit, vowing to take “resolute and forceful measures” if the trip goes ahead. This week, China’s Defense Ministry reiterated the threat, warning: “If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by.”

US officials are worried that the reported visit would be met with a military response from China, potentially triggering the worst cross-strait crisis in decades.

The tensions provided the backdrop for a lengthy phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese…