Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen departs for New York to begin Central American journey

Taiwan has every right to “connect with the world,” its President Tsai Ing-wen declared Wednesday as she embarked on a diplomatic mission to Central America, which will include transit in the United States – and has already been condemned by China.

Tsai departed Taiwan on Wednesday for a 10-day trip in which she will make stopovers in New York City and Los Angeles on either side of official visits to Guatemala and Belize.

“External pressure won’t stop our determination from moving toward international society,” Tsai told reporters before taking off. “We’re calm, confident, uncompromising and unprovocative.”

The trip has attracted heightened attention following reports that Tsai would meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during one of her unofficial stopovers in the US.

Taiwan has yet to confirm such a meeting.

…