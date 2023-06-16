Take a look at Match Particular: BBC Sport agrees new audio rights take care of ECB till at the least finish of 2028

Jonathan Agnew (left) joined the BBC Test Match Special team in 1991

England’s home internationals will be broadcast live on Test Match Special until at least the end of the 2028 season after BBC Sport renewed its audio rights deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The new four-year agreement with the ECB has secured exclusive ball-by-ball commentary on BBC radio and via BBC Sounds for all of England’s men’s and women’s matches.

In addition to every England Test, one-day and T20 international the deal has extended the BBC’s commitment to provide live commentary of all matches in The Hundred as part of its comprehensive coverage of the domestic game.

BBC Sport director Barbara Slater said: “We know how much listeners cherish cricket on BBC radio and especially TMS with its unique combination, of expert analysis, lively, engaging and entertaining commentary.

“It is part of the fabric of cricket and we are delighted this new deal ensures TMS continues its great tradition of…